Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 39 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) .

. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares dropped the most, trading down 70.3% to reach its new 52-week low.

shares dropped the most, trading down 70.3% to reach its new 52-week low. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares actually gained 0.16%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 17.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 17.68%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.17 and moving down 0.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.17 and moving down 0.58%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares made a new 52-week low of $49.84 on Monday. The stock was down 6.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $49.84 on Monday. The stock was down 6.53% for the day. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday. The stock was down 5.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday. The stock was down 5.23% for the day. HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock drifted down 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.84.

stock drifted down 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.84. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock drifted down 4.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56.

stock drifted down 4.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56. Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 9.56% on the session. SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares were down 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.97.

shares were down 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.97. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.26. The stock traded down 7.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.26. The stock traded down 7.48%. Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares fell to $12.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.

shares fell to $12.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Monday, moving up 10.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Monday, moving up 10.0%. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock drifted down 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.65.

stock drifted down 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.65. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.83.

shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.83. Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares were down 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12.

shares were down 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12. Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%. Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.23 on Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.23 on Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 7.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 7.06%. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock hit $0.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 37.83%.

stock hit $0.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 37.83%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 70.3%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.