 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

 

During Monday's session, 39 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV).
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares dropped the most, trading down 70.3% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares actually gained 0.16%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 17.68%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.17 and moving down 0.58%.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares made a new 52-week low of $49.84 on Monday. The stock was down 6.53% for the day.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday. The stock was down 5.23% for the day.
  • HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock drifted down 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.84.
  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock drifted down 4.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares were down 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.97.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.26. The stock traded down 7.48%.
  • Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares fell to $12.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Monday, moving up 10.0%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock drifted down 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.65.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.83.
  • Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares were down 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.23 on Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 7.06%.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock hit $0.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 37.83%.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 70.3%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (ADGI + ACLX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
BofA Initiates Arcellx With Buy On Its Novel Therapy Approach
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Orphazyme Plunges On Regulatory Setback In Europe, Pulmonx Earnings Disappoint, Amicus Declines To Spin Off Genetic Medicine Company
Adagio Lays Out Development Plans For COVID-19-Focused ADG20 Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com