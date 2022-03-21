 Skip to main content

Carparts.Com Terminates At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:43am   Comments
  • Carparts.Com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) said it has decided to terminate its at-the-market equity offering program (ATM Facility) with DA Davidson as a sales agent.
  • The termination will be effective from March 18, 2022. CarParts.com had not sold any of its common shares under the ATM Program.
  • Recently, the company posted $138.3 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, beating the consensus of $133.34 million.
  • Carparts held $18.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022.
  • The company has repurchased 40,000 shares since the initiation of its $30 million stock repurchase program and has $29.5 million remaining under the authorization.
  • Price Action: PRTS shares are trading lower by 2.80% at $7.28 on the last check Monday.

