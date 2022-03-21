 Skip to main content

Why NeuroSense Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 11:24am   Comments
Why NeuroSense Shares Are Soaring Today

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) shares are soaring Monday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.

PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It's composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib.

The pharmacokinetic study aims to evaluate the effects of food on the bioavailability of PrimeC. 

NeuroSense already completed a Phase IIa clinical study of PrimeC which successfully met its safety and efficacy endpoints. The company plans to initiate a Phase IIb double-blind placebo-controlled multinational study in the second quarter.

NRSN 52-Week Range: $1.30 - $4.69

NeuroSense shares were up 290.4% at $6.12 at time of publication.

Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.

