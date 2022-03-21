Why NeuroSense Shares Are Soaring Today
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) shares are soaring Monday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It's composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib.
The pharmacokinetic study aims to evaluate the effects of food on the bioavailability of PrimeC.
NeuroSense already completed a Phase IIa clinical study of PrimeC which successfully met its safety and efficacy endpoints. The company plans to initiate a Phase IIb double-blind placebo-controlled multinational study in the second quarter.
NRSN 52-Week Range: $1.30 - $4.69
NeuroSense shares were up 290.4% at $6.12 at time of publication.
