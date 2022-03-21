 Skip to main content

Why Anaplan Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares are trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it will be acquired by software investment firm Thoma Bravo.

The companies entered into a definitive agreement in which Thoma Bravo will pay $66 per share to acquire Anaplan in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.7 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Upon closing, Anaplan will become a privately held company.

Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company.

PLAN 52-Week Range: $39.92 - $70.25

The stock was up 27.7% at $64.61 at time of publication.

