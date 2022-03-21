Chick-fil-A Picks Darling Ingredients To Make Renewable Fuel
- Chick-fil-A Inc has selected Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) to convert its used cooking oil into renewable transportation fuel.
- The company's service brand, DAR PRO Solutions, will collect the used cooking oil from all Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.
- "We admire Chick-fil-A's commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions," said Sandra Dudley, EVP, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations.
- Darling Ingredients turns used cooking oil into renewable diesel through its Diamond Green Diesel venture. The finished renewable fuel has the ability to reduce greenhouse gasses by 85%.
- Price Action: DAR shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $75.99 on the last check Monday.
