 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chick-fil-A Picks Darling Ingredients To Make Renewable Fuel
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Chick-fil-A Picks Darling Ingredients To Make Renewable Fuel
  • Chick-fil-A Inc has selected Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) to convert its used cooking oil into renewable transportation fuel.
  • The company's service brand, DAR PRO Solutions, will collect the used cooking oil from all Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.
  • "We admire Chick-fil-A's commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions," said Sandra Dudley, EVP, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations.
  • Darling Ingredients turns used cooking oil into renewable diesel through its Diamond Green Diesel venture. The finished renewable fuel has the ability to reduce greenhouse gasses by 85%.
  • Price Action: DAR shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $75.99 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAR)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canada Goose, Rio Tinto And More
Darling Ingredients's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Darling Ingredients Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Recap: Darling Ingredients Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Darling Ingredients Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com