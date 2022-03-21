Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) - P/E: 6.84 Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 1.85 Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 1.9 Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) - P/E: 9.55 Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) - P/E: 2.3

DoubleDown Interactive saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q3 to $0.35 now. Genius Brands Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Blue Hat Interactive saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.0 in Q2 to $0.04 now. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.41 in Q3 and is now $1.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.73%, which has decreased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 5.14%.

Salem Media Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.81 in Q3 to $0.61 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.