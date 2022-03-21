 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) - P/E: 6.84
  2. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 1.85
  3. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 1.9
  4. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) - P/E: 9.55
  5. Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) - P/E: 2.3

DoubleDown Interactive saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q3 to $0.35 now. Genius Brands Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Blue Hat Interactive saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.0 in Q2 to $0.04 now. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.41 in Q3 and is now $1.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.73%, which has decreased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 5.14%.

Salem Media Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.81 in Q3 to $0.61 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (DDI + GNUS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com