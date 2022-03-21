 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:44am   Comments
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 4.58
  2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) - P/E: 7.55
  3. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) - P/E: 6.32
  4. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) - P/E: 3.66
  5. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) - P/E: 5.12

Co-Diagnostics has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.38, which has increased by 15.15% compared to Q2, which was 0.33. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.11, which has increased by 237.5% compared to Q3, which was -0.08. This quarter, Moderna experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $7.7 in Q3 and is now $11.29. This quarter, Genetron Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.13 in Q2 and is now $-0.18. BioNTech saw an increase in earnings per share from 12.97 in Q2 to $14.56 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

