 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Unveils New Whiskey River Backyard BBQ Menu
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Red Robin Unveils New Whiskey River Backyard BBQ Menu
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has revealed a new menu with its Whiskey River BBQ sauce.
  • The limited-time Whiskey River Backyard BBQ menu lineup is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide.
  • The BBQ-themed menu items include Smokehouse Brisket Burger, Smothered BBQ Brisket Chips, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake.
  • In addition, the restaurant also offers Freckled Lemonade CakeSunset Lemonade, and Tequila Sunset.
  • "As we move into the spring and warmer months ahead, barbeque options naturally become more enticing and top-of-mind," said Jonathan Muhtar, EVP & Chief Concept Officer.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares closed lower by 0.39% at $17.98 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Return on Invested Capital Overview
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Red Robin Clocks 41% Revenue Growth In Q4, Expects Margin Pressures To Persist During FY22
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com