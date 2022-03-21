Red Robin Unveils New Whiskey River Backyard BBQ Menu
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has revealed a new menu with its Whiskey River BBQ sauce.
- The limited-time Whiskey River Backyard BBQ menu lineup is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide.
- The BBQ-themed menu items include Smokehouse Brisket Burger, Smothered BBQ Brisket Chips, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake.
- In addition, the restaurant also offers Freckled Lemonade Cake, Sunset Lemonade, and Tequila Sunset.
- "As we move into the spring and warmer months ahead, barbeque options naturally become more enticing and top-of-mind," said Jonathan Muhtar, EVP & Chief Concept Officer.
- Price Action: RRGB shares closed lower by 0.39% at $17.98 on Friday.
