 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Offers 'Proof' Of His Wrestling Skills To Show He Can Take On Vladimir Putin

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Offers 'Proof' Of His Wrestling Skills To Show He Can Take On Vladimir Putin

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is seeking to put to rest doubts about his martial arts skills and whether he can really take on Russian President Vladimir Putin in single combat.

What Happened: Responding to a tweet by cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao from a week earlier, Musk shared an old photo of him taking on a Sumo wrestler.

The tech billionaire, who has 78.6 million followers on Twitter, added that he ended up with eight years of “mega back pain” despite managing to throw the wrestler.

See Also: Elon Musk's 'Chechen Adventure:' Could There Be A New Reality Show Coming?

Why It Matters: Musk, aged 50, had challenged Putin to a “single combat” fight last week and said that the winner would get Ukraine. His challenge — which came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — generated immense interest in the martial arts skills of the two men.

Musk had said in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he had trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly,” as per a report by Black Belt Magazine.

The 69-year-old Putin is a judo black belt and practiced the Russian martial art of Sambo as a child. He has also co-authored a book “Judo: History, Theory, Practice.”

However, the International Judo Federation in late February suspended Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo also said last month it had decided to withdraw the honorary ninth dan black belt conferred to Putin in November 2013.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.9% higher in Friday’s regular trading session at $905.39 and further rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $907.60.

Read Next: 'I Say Something, And Then It Usually Happens': 20 Indelible Quotes From Elon Musk

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Wikimedia 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Elon Musk Loves This Model X Variant So Much That It Is The Only One He Wants To Offer
Nio Is Looking For A 'Visionary' Leader To Drive Its Software Architecture Development In California
Elon Musk Reveals What Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' Is Really About
Volkswagen China Strikes Deal To Secure Nickel, Cobalt Supplies For Making EV Batteries
Ford CEO Praises Customer For Using Transit Van To Rescue Moms, Babies In Ukraine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir PutinNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com