Elon Musk's 'Chechen Adventure:' Could There Be A New Reality Show Coming?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:12pm   Comments
Elon Musk's 'Chechen Adventure:' Could There Be A New Reality Show Coming?

After Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s fresh challenge to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin, business columnist and author Ashlee Vance has expressed his willingness to produce a reality show called “Elon’s Chechen Adventure.”

What Happened: Vance, who has written a biography on Musk titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” joked on Twitter that he was prepared to produce the reality show.

See Also: Elon Musk Engages Russia In A Battle Of Tweets: Says Putin Can 'Even Bring His Bear' To Single Combat Between The Two

Why It Matters: Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic (Chechnya) and a Putin ally, had advised the “much weaker” Musk in a Telegram post to train at one of the several centers in the Chechen Republic ahead of his proposed fight against Putin.

Musk responded to Kadyrov by saying that “such excellent training” would give him too much of an advantage.

The billionaire entrepreneur also changed his Twitter name to “Elona Musk” after Kadyrov used the name to mock him.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.6% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $801.89.

Read Next: Tesla Hikes Prices In Both US, China For The Second Time Within A Week: All You Need To Know

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Ashlee Vance Chechenya Elon Musk Ramzan Kadyrov Russia-Ukraine WarNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

