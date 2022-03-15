Elon Musk's 'Chechen Adventure:' Could There Be A New Reality Show Coming?

After Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s fresh challenge to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin, business columnist and author Ashlee Vance has expressed his willingness to produce a reality show called “Elon’s Chechen Adventure.”

What Happened: Vance, who has written a biography on Musk titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” joked on Twitter that he was prepared to produce the reality show.

I'm prepared to produce this reality show. Elon's Chechen Adventure. Just say the word — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) March 15, 2022

Why It Matters: Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic (Chechnya) and a Putin ally, had advised the “much weaker” Musk in a Telegram post to train at one of the several centers in the Chechen Republic ahead of his proposed fight against Putin.

Musk responded to Kadyrov by saying that “such excellent training” would give him too much of an advantage.

The billionaire entrepreneur also changed his Twitter name to “Elona Musk” after Kadyrov used the name to mock him.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.6% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $801.89.

