 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volkswagen China Strikes Deal To Secure Nickel, Cobalt Supplies For Making EV Batteries
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 2:47am   Comments
Share:
Volkswagen China Strikes Deal To Secure Nickel, Cobalt Supplies For Making EV Batteries

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) said on Monday its China subsidiary will set up two joint ventures, with Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group, to secure nickel and cobalt for making electric-vehicle batteries. 

What Happened: The joint ventures will be both upstream and downstream to ensure end-to-end cathode supply chain needs and lower battery-making costs by 30% to 50% in the long term, the company said.

The joint venture with Huayou will focus on the downstream operation for refining nickel and cobalt sulfates. 

Volkswagen China will also form an upstream alliance with Huayou and Tsingshan in Indonesia, where 10% of the global laterite nickel ore reserves are located. 

Volkswagen expects EVs to account for about half of its total vehicle sales by 2030. It has also targeted that almost 100% of its new vehicles in major markets should be zero-emission vehicles.

See Also: Tesla Strikes Deal To Secure Nickel Supplies From Tamarack In Minnesota

Why It Matters: Automakers worldwide are rushing to secure supplies of raw materials that go into making EV batteries. 

Cathode materials are the main component of lithium-ion batteries and account for a large share of the battery cell costs. 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) earlier this year said it would secure 75,000 metric tons of nickel concentrates from Talon Metals Corp’s (OTC: TLOFF) Tamarack mines in central Minnesota, the first such U.S.-based deal for the Elon Musk-led company.

Tesla has also signed a deal to secure nickel supplies from BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHPfrom the mining giant’s Nickel West asset in Australia.

Demand for lithium and nickel is expected to soar as global economies and companies switch to EVs. Prices of the key metals used for battery making have already rocketed to new highs.

Price Action: VWAGY stock closed 1.2% higher at $24.6 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Volkswagen

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY)

Apple Car Not Coming Anytime Soon, Porsche Or No Porsche, Says Analyst
This Investor Sees Volkswagen As 'One Of The Cheapest Stocks' Amid Potential Apple Partnership, Porsche Spin-Off
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 18
Porsche AG Sets High Bar For Electric Vehicles
10 Coolest Celebrity Supercars: What Do Floyd, The Rock, Jay-Z And Kylie Drive?
Tesla Prices Will Come Down In A Rare Event, Says Munster — Here's His Theory
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cobalt electric vehicles EVs Huayou CobaltNews Commodities Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com