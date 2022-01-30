Will Elon Musk Launch His Own Social Media?

byBenzinga Contributor
January 29, 2022 11:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Elon Musk Launch His Own Social Media?

By Matt Wallace

Currently, the social media space is dominated by a select few platforms who wield a massive amount of control. Any platform that tries to compete faces an uphill battle against App Store bans, restrictions, blacklists, higher standers, and more! If you don’t like the options out there or have issues with the way they are running their platforms, then your other significant choices are extremely limited.

Perhaps that could be about to change, though. There is massive, growing demand for Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO (NASDAQ:TSLA) to make his own social media platform.

Tweets I have made about it are being met with overwhelming engagement and positive attention.

Equally, enthusiastic responses come when I talk about it on my YouTube channel, as well. 

Elon Musk himself even hinted that such a platform may be coming with this tweet.

Will it actually happen? No way to know for sure. But if the already overwhelming demand continues to grow at this pace, then it may be only a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on it. With his resources and influence, such a platform could quickly become one of the most used in the world. 

Seems almost too good to be true… but perhaps we are closer to it than we can even imagine!

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Opinion Startups Markets General

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Earnings, Ackman Buys Netflix, Bitcoin News And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Earnings, Ackman Buys Netflix, Bitcoin News And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top ten events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary.  read more
Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLs

Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLs

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is no stranger to sharing his stock and cryptocurrency purchases with his followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). read more
Is It Getting More Profitable To Short Dogecoin Than Going Long Based On Elon Musk's Tweets?

Is It Getting More Profitable To Short Dogecoin Than Going Long Based On Elon Musk's Tweets?

Instead of going long every time Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk mentions Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), traders may be taking a different course of action.  read more
EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon read more