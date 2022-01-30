Will Elon Musk Launch His Own Social Media?

By Matt Wallace

Currently, the social media space is dominated by a select few platforms who wield a massive amount of control. Any platform that tries to compete faces an uphill battle against App Store bans, restrictions, blacklists, higher standers, and more! If you don’t like the options out there or have issues with the way they are running their platforms, then your other significant choices are extremely limited.

Perhaps that could be about to change, though. There is massive, growing demand for Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO (NASDAQ:TSLA) to make his own social media platform.

Tweets I have made about it are being met with overwhelming engagement and positive attention.

Would you use Elon Musk’s social media app? — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 29, 2022

Equally, enthusiastic responses come when I talk about it on my YouTube channel, as well.

Elon Musk himself even hinted that such a platform may be coming with this tweet.

Interesting ideas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2022

Will it actually happen? No way to know for sure. But if the already overwhelming demand continues to grow at this pace, then it may be only a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on it. With his resources and influence, such a platform could quickly become one of the most used in the world.

Seems almost too good to be true… but perhaps we are closer to it than we can even imagine!