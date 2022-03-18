Shineco Plans Private Equity Fund In Partnership With JTYF
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has signed a fund establishment cooperation agreement with Beijing Jin Tai Yuan Feng Investment Management Co Ltd (JTYF).
- Under the agreement, the parties plan to introduce a life science-focused limited partnership fund in Shandong Province, China.
- JTYF currently plans to raise RMB200 million for the fund.
- The fund will invest in high-growth projects related to life sciences, digital medicine, tumor diagnosis and treatment, and innovative pharmaceuticals.
- The company expects the cooperation plan with JTYF to gradually help it achieve its strategic development plan of Shineco Yikang digital medical care and digital health management.
- Price Action: SISI shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $2.90 on the last check Friday.
