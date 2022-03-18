 Skip to main content

Shineco Plans Private Equity Fund In Partnership With JTYF
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Shineco Plans Private Equity Fund In Partnership With JTYF
  • Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISIhas signed a fund establishment cooperation agreement with Beijing Jin Tai Yuan Feng Investment Management Co Ltd (JTYF).
  • Under the agreementthe parties plan to introduce a life science-focused limited partnership fund in Shandong Province, China.
  • JTYF currently plans to raise RMB200 million for the fund.
  • The fund will invest in high-growth projects related to life sciences, digital medicine, tumor diagnosis and treatment, and innovative pharmaceuticals.
  • The company expects the cooperation plan with JTYF to gradually help it achieve its strategic development plan of Shineco Yikang digital medical care and digital health management.
  • Price Action: SISI shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $2.90 on the last check Friday.

