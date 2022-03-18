Mister Car Wash Promotes Mayra Chimienti As Operations Head
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has promoted Mayra Chimienti to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.
- Chimienti will oversee operations, human resources, integrations, project management, learning & development, and internal communications.
- Chimienti joined the company in 2007 as the Regional Trainer for the El Paso market. She recently served as the Vice President of Operations Services.
- Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $16.37 on the last check Friday.
