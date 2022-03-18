 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mister Car Wash Promotes Mayra Chimienti As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Mister Car Wash Promotes Mayra Chimienti As Operations Head
  • Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has promoted Mayra Chimienti to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.
  • Chimienti will oversee operations, human resources, integrations, project management, learning & development, and internal communications.
  • Chimienti joined the company in 2007 as the Regional Trainer for the El Paso market. She recently served as the Vice President of Operations Services.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $16.37 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCW)

Read Why William Blair Is Optimistic On This Car Wash Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com