 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Occidental's 1PointFive Sells Carbon Removal Credits To Airbus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Occidental's 1PointFive Sells Carbon Removal Credits To Airbus
  • 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp's (NYSE: OXY) Oxy Low Carbon Ventures business, entered an agreement for the sale of 400,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits from its planned first Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility using Carbon Engineering's DAC solution to Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY). Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Airbus pre-purchased the capture and permanent sequestration of 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere each year for four years—with an option to secure more volume in the future.
  • 1PointFive's first DAC facility, which will include pure sequestration, is being deployed using Carbon Engineering's industrial-scale DAC solution. Construction of the first DAC facility is expected to begin in the second half of 2022 in the Permian Basin.
  • Price Action: OXY shares are trading lower by 1.59% at $57.09, and EADSY lower by 2.56% at $28.98 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OXY + EADSY)

Occidental Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted
What's Driving The Action In Occidental Petroleum Shares Today?
Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Wednesday's Fed Rate Hike
Airbus Interested In Acquiring Atos's Cybersecurity Business - Report
Looking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com