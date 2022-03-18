Why Kidpik Shares Continue To Move Higher

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) shares are trading higher Friday on continued momentum following the company's recently-announced partnership with The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Kidpik has curated four fashion boxes, specifically for boys and girls, to celebrate Disney's fresh take on the classic film "Cheaper by the Dozen."

The film is being released today and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Kidpik is a subscription-based e-commerce company. The company makes shopping easy, convenient and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids.

PIK 52-Week Range: $1.51 - $10.48

Kidpik shares were up 15.6% at $5.49 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Kidpik.