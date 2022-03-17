 Skip to main content

Truist Analyst Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Price Target Cut - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:29am   Comments
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $160 from $200 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 15.8%.
  • Thornton sees reasonable consensus subscribers for the quarter ending April 2.
  • Also Read: Rumor: Is Disney About To Make A 'Big' NFT Acquisition?Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals,
  • He sees the final week as a vital deciding factor.
  • The DTC content path and new market launches over the next several quarters offer shots-on-goal with continued recovery in Parks and Box Office.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.46% at $137.51 premarket on the last check Thursday.

