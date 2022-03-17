Truist Analyst Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Price Target Cut - Read Why
- Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $160 from $200 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 15.8%.
- Thornton sees reasonable consensus subscribers for the quarter ending April 2.
- He sees the final week as a vital deciding factor.
- The DTC content path and new market launches over the next several quarters offer shots-on-goal with continued recovery in Parks and Box Office.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.46% at $137.51 premarket on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|MoffettNathanson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
