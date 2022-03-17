Why Cloudflare Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher Thursday alongside several other companies in the technology sector following a decrease in weekly jobless claims. The Fed's decision to raise rates by a quarter percentage point was in line with expectations and has contributed to the overall move in the markets today.

Cloudflare also announced an expanded partnership with cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) in which Cloudflare will integrate its Zero Trust platform with the CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment.

The integration aims to give joint customers simple and powerful controls to ensure employees have secure access to applications wherever they are working.

See Also: Why AeroVironment Shares Are Rising Today

NET 52-Week Range: $63.25 - $221.64

The stock was up 12.5% at $107.01 at time of publication.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.