Volta Partners With Tanger Outlets To Provide EV Charging To Shoppers
- Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT) are planning to install Volta charging stations at Tanger locations in nine markets throughout the U.S.
- The partnership is expected to expand Volta’s reach into two new geographies.
- Volta will provide shoppers with access to a mix of DC Fast and L2 charging solutions.
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 4.95% at $4.61 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap General