Volta Partners With Tanger Outlets To Provide EV Charging To Shoppers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT) are planning to install Volta charging stations at Tanger locations in nine markets throughout the U.S.
  • The partnership is expected to expand Volta’s reach into two new geographies.
  • Volta will provide shoppers with access to a mix of DC Fast and L2 charging solutions.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 4.95% at $4.61 on the last check Thursday.

