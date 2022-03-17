Evercore ISI Sees 44% Upside In Netflix, Reiterates Rating
- Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said his 1,500-respondent U.S. quarterly survey on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) was "modestly positive."
- The survey revealed penetration reached a "record high" of 69% of respondents who used Netflix, up 2% quarter-over-quarter.
- The proportion of Netflix's happy users saw the "largest sequential decline in years," possibly due to rising competition and recent price hike.
- Mahaney reiterated an In-Line rating and $525 price target (44% upside) on Netflix.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 2.72% at $367.24 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
