5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) - P/E: 4.63 Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) - P/E: 9.98 Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) - P/E: 5.13 Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) - P/E: 3.9 StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) - P/E: 7.43

Most recently, Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share at $0.27, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.94%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 6.94% last quarter.

Horizon Tech Finance saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.4 in Q3 to $0.39 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 7.71% last quarter.

Synchrony Finl saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.0 in Q3 to $1.48 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.96%, which has increased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 1.69%.

This quarter, Alliance Data Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $4.47 in Q3 and is now $1.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.26%, which has increased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 0.95%.

StepStone Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.42, which has increased by 5.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.75%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 1.24%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.