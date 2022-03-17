 Skip to main content

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:42am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 7.46
  2. Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.02
  3. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 6.51
  4. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) - P/E: 7.52
  5. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) - P/E: 6.75

Star Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.32, which has increased by 155.17% compared to Q4, which was -0.58. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.42%, which has increased by 0.07% from 5.35% last quarter.

Most recently, Camber Energy reported earnings per share at $-0.19, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.44. PetroChina Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.87, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.02. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.74%, which has increased by 2.06% from 6.68% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Dorian LPG reported earnings per share at $0.34, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 30.6%, which has decreased by 2.11% from last quarter's yield of 32.71%.

Most recently, Peabody Energy reported earnings per share at $3.9, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.38. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

