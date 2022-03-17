 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wingstop Enters Spain With The Launch Of Ghost Kitchens
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:03am   Comments
Share:
Wingstop Enters Spain With The Launch Of Ghost Kitchens
  • Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) plans to expand into Spain by launching four ghost kitchens in Madrid.
  • The company is opening the kitchens in partnership with a kitchen logistics partner.
  • The first two of the kitchens will be opened on March 31, 2022, the third is scheduled to open in early April, and the fourth in Summer 2022.
  • With the delivery-only, ghost kitchen model in place, Wingstop expects a traditional franchise opportunity to follow in time.
  • Price Action: WING shares closed higher by 8.98% at $123.41 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WING)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Why Wingstop Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Wingstop's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Wingstop's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com