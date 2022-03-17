Wingstop Enters Spain With The Launch Of Ghost Kitchens
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) plans to expand into Spain by launching four ghost kitchens in Madrid.
- The company is opening the kitchens in partnership with a kitchen logistics partner.
- The first two of the kitchens will be opened on March 31, 2022, the third is scheduled to open in early April, and the fourth in Summer 2022.
- With the delivery-only, ghost kitchen model in place, Wingstop expects a traditional franchise opportunity to follow in time.
- Price Action: WING shares closed higher by 8.98% at $123.41 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.