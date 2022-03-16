 Skip to main content

TransUnion Partners With UMortgage, Funnel Leasing On Financial Tools
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
  • Mortgage company UMortgage has partnered with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and FinLocker to provide consumers with the USafe app making financial literacy and personal financial management more accessible.
  • USafe financial fitness app, powered by FinLocker, helps consumers build, monitor, and improve their finances to achieve long-term goals.
  • Separately, Funnel Leasing has partnered with TransUnion to empower renters with a frictionless Apartment application experience and assist operators with making better screening decisions.
  • TransUnion's rental screening solutions ResidentScore, and ResidentID products are integrated into the Funnel platform, enabling a suite of reporting functionality and improvements to collected data capabilities.
  • "Through this partnership, Funnel is streamlining the digital leasing process, providing renters with a better user experience, and making it easier for property managers to efficiently screen and approve applicants," stated Maitri Johnson, VP of TransUnion's tenant and employment screening businesses.
  • Analyst Updates: Morgan Stanley raised the price target to $105 (an upside of 2%) from $102 while maintaining the Equal-Weight rating in the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh lowered the price target to $100 (a downside of 2.9%) from $105 and maintained his Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: TRU shares are trading higher by 3.95% at $102.39 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for TRU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

