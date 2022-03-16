Noodles Unveils Impossible Panko Chicken In Select Cities
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) said it is launching a new plant-based protein option called Panko Chicken made by Impossible Foods.
- Noodles will feature the new plant-based chicken option in its Orange Chicken Lo Mein dish, now also called, Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein.
- The company will also make the protein option available as an addition or substitution in any dish.
- Impossible Panko Chicken contains 13g protein and 0mg of cholesterol, and 2g of saturated fat per serving and is made without antibiotics and hormones.
- Price Action: NDLS shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $6.68 on the last check Wednesday.
