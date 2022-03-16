 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Noodles Unveils Impossible Panko Chicken In Select Cities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Noodles Unveils Impossible Panko Chicken In Select Cities
  • Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) said it is launching a new plant-based protein option called Panko Chicken made by Impossible Foods.
  • Noodles will feature the new plant-based chicken option in its Orange Chicken Lo Mein dish, now also called, Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein.
  • The company will also make the protein option available as an addition or substitution in any dish.  
  • Impossible Panko Chicken contains 13g protein and 0mg of cholesterol, and 2g of saturated fat per serving and is made without antibiotics and hormones.
  • Price Action: NDLS shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $6.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NDLS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Noodles: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com