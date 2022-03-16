 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Starbucks Shares Trading Higher?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Starbucks Shares Trading Higher?

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher Wednesday after JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to an Overweight rating and announced a $101 price target.

Starbucks also announced that CEO Kevin Johnson will transition from his lead role on April 4, but he will continue to work with Starbucks as a partner and special consultant to the company and board through September. 

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz will return to the company he helped build as interim CEO, while the board searches for a long-term replacement.

Related Link: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Announces Retirement; Founder Howard Schultz To Return In Interim Role

SBUX 52-Week Range: $78.92 - $126.32

Starbucks shares are up 7.05% at $88.99 at time of publication.

Photo: Engin_Akyurt from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Announces Retirement; Founder Howard Schultz To Return In Interim Role
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Starbucks Grinds Lower Amid Russia-Ukraine War: When Will The Stock Bounce?
Why Starbucks, Shake Shack And Dutch Bros Shares Are Falling
Luckin Coffee Nears Major Milestone with Imminent Emergence From Bankruptcy
Looking At Starbucks's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Howard ShultzNews Upgrades Price Target Management Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com