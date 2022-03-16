 Skip to main content

EVgo Expands Advantage Program Partnership With The Save Mart Companies
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 8:28am   Comments

  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) said it is expanding its EVgo Advantage program in partnership with The Save Mart Companies, a family-owned grocer operating in more than 200 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada.
  • The EVgo Advantage platform enables drivers to use promotions delivered from EVgo after a charging session is started at one of the Save Mart, Lucky California, or FoodMaxx locations.
  • EVgo Advantage helps retailers capture increased traffic from EV charging customers.
  • EVgo has been running promotions at five Lucky/Lucky California locations and will now add seven additional Lucky California and Save Mart stores to the program.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 2.68% at $11.88 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

