EVgo Expands Advantage Program Partnership With The Save Mart Companies
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) said it is expanding its EVgo Advantage program in partnership with The Save Mart Companies, a family-owned grocer operating in more than 200 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada.
- The EVgo Advantage platform enables drivers to use promotions delivered from EVgo after a charging session is started at one of the Save Mart, Lucky California, or FoodMaxx locations.
- EVgo Advantage helps retailers capture increased traffic from EV charging customers.
- EVgo has been running promotions at five Lucky/Lucky California locations and will now add seven additional Lucky California and Save Mart stores to the program.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 2.68% at $11.88 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
