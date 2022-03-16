 Skip to main content

Dada Nexus Provides COVID Self-Test Kits Online In China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 6:21am   Comments
  • China-based Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) said its local on-demand retail platform, JDDJ, will start booking COVID antigen self-test kits online.
  • Consumers can start to book self-test kits by searching on the platform or entering the epidemic prevention section of the medical channel. 
  • JDDJ will provide one-hour home delivery services in partnership with chain pharmacies like LBX Pharmacy, Dashenlin, Nepstar, and other pharmaceutical retailers.
  • This move comes in the face of new waves of COVID infections in China.
  • Price Action: DADA shares are trading higher by 22.8% at $7.23 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

