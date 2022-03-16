Why Are Tantech Holdings Shares Plunging Today
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) said it intends to offer its securities in a public offering.
- The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other business opportunities.
- Tantech did not disclose the actual size or terms of the offering.
- The company regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement on March 14, 2022.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 57.7% at $0.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General