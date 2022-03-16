 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Tantech Holdings Shares Plunging Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 5:54am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Tantech Holdings Shares Plunging Today
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) said it intends to offer its securities in a public offering.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other business opportunities.
  • Tantech did not disclose the actual size or terms of the offering.
  • The company regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement on March 14, 2022.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 57.7% at $0.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TANH)

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
93 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com