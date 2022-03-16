 Skip to main content

Tesla Said To Halt Production In China For 2 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 3:58am   Comments
Tesla Said To Halt Production In China For 2 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has halted production at its Shanghai gigafactory for two days, Reuters reported early on Wednesday, citing internal communication.

Production will remain suspended on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the report. The scope of the halt could not be determined from the internal letters seen by Reuters, but unnamed sources familiar with the matter briefed the newswire that it just applied to general assembly lines.

Tesla makes its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at Giga Shanghai, a majority of which are exported.

China has been witnessing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, logging 3,387 cases on Tuesday alone, compared with 102 a month earlier. This has led to the country's government imposing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, which is impacting production across industries.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn also halted the production of iPhones at its Shenzhen factory earlier this week.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.6% higher at $801.89 on Tuesday.

