 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why CarParts.com Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 5:08pm   Comments
Share:
Why CarParts.com Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares are trading significantly lower in Tuesday's after-hours session following a leadership transition. 

The company announced that Lev Peker will step down as CEO, effective April 15. Peker has left CarParts in order to take the helm at CarLotz.

Related Link: Why CarLotz Shares Are Falling After Hours

David Meniane will transition to CEO and Ryan Lockwood will become CFO of CarParts.

"I am proud to be assuming the role of CEO at this exciting time and, with Ryan and the team at CarParts.com, will remain focused on business execution, serving our customers and taking CarParts.com to the next level," said Meniane.

PRTS 52-Week Range: $6.60-$20.74

CarParts shares are down 15.6% at $6.02 in after hours trading. 

Photo: Tama66 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRTS)

CarParts.com's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Recap: CarParts.com Q4 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Meniane Lev Peker Ryan LockwoodNews Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com