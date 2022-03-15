 Skip to main content

Why CarLotz Shares Are Falling After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 4:52pm   Comments
Why CarLotz Shares Are Falling After Hours

CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results, but refrained from providing guidance. 

CarLotz said fourth-quarter revenue increased 124% year-over-year to $83.1 million. The company reported an expanding net loss of 12 cents per share, which was worse than the loss of 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. 

CarLotz also announced that Lev Peker has been appointed CEO effective April 18. "Given the change in leadership announced today, the company is not providing 2022 financial guidance," CarLotz said.

See Also: Why Smartsheet Shares Are Sliding After Hours

LOTZ 52-Week Range: $1.57-$9.45.

CarLotz shares are down 6.25% at $1.65 in after hours trading. 

Photo: Zelda Richardson from Flickr.

