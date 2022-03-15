 Skip to main content

Wrangler Expands Rooted Collection With Traceable Cotton Grown By US Farmers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
  • Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) brand Wrangler is expanding its Rooted Collection, a line of jeans and shirts grown, cut, and sewn in the U.S.
  • New for Spring '22, the men's and women's jean collection is made completely from U.S.-grown sustainable cotton, with additional state-specific jeans for Alabama, California, North Carolina, and Texas.
  • The collection has custom metal shanks, rivets, patches, and pocket prints unique to that state. It also includes a custom stamp on the pocket lining, spotlighting each farmer's name and signature.
  • Participating farms include Martin Family Farm (Alabama), Tri T Farms (California), Buie Family Farm (North Carolina), and Vanderman Farms (Texas).
  • The brand is also releasing sustainable t-shirts for thirteen individual states.
  • The collection is available on Wrangler.com and in select retailers.
  • Price Action: KTB shares are trading lower by 1.70% at $42.86 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

