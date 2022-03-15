Why Co-Diagnostics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its board authorized a share repurchase program, allowing Co-Diagnostics to repurchase up to $30 million of its common stock.
"We believe that the current share price provides us with an opportunity to strategically allocate capital in a way that helps drive continued growth and demonstrates our positive outlook for the company's future," said Brian Brown, CFO of Co-Diagnostics.
Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, licenses and commercializes molecular technologies.
CODX 52-Week Range: $5.01 - $14.97
Co-Diagnostics shares were up 14.91% at $5.78 at time of publication.
