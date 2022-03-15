 Skip to main content

Why Co-Diagnostics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its board authorized a share repurchase program, allowing Co-Diagnostics to repurchase up to $30 million of its common stock.

"We believe that the current share price provides us with an opportunity to strategically allocate capital in a way that helps drive continued growth and demonstrates our positive outlook for the company's future," said Brian Brown, CFO of Co-Diagnostics.

Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, licenses and commercializes molecular technologies.

CODX 52-Week Range: $5.01 - $14.97

Co-Diagnostics shares were up 14.91% at $5.78 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Co-Diagnostics.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brian Brown why it's movingNews Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

