Walmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:59am   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia.
  • The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022.
  • Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year.
  • The initial hiring phase is expected to include 45 full-time roles in Toronto and 140 new full-time roles in Atlanta.
  • With the addition of the Toronto and Atlanta hubs, Walmart Global Tech will have 16 technology hubs.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.01% at $144.04 on the last check Tuesday.

