Walmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia.
- The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022.
- Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year.
- The initial hiring phase is expected to include 45 full-time roles in Toronto and 140 new full-time roles in Atlanta.
- With the addition of the Toronto and Atlanta hubs, Walmart Global Tech will have 16 technology hubs.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.01% at $144.04 on the last check Tuesday.
