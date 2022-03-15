Ralph Lauren Unveils Morehouse And Spelman Colleges Collection
- Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has expanded its partnership with Morehouse College and Spelman College, unveiling a limited-edition collection inspired by the schools' heritage and traditions.
- The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection seeks to honor the history of both schools.
- The full collection includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear, accessories, and more, with references to styles worn by Morehouse and Spelman students from the 1920s to 1950s.
- "This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman, and Chief Creative Officer.
- Price Action: RL shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $108.37 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.