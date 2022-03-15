Alibaba Marks Cloud Computer Debut Outside China In Singapore; Claims It Will Cut IT Spend By ~50%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud launched its cloud computer in Singapore, eliminating the need for powerful desktop hardware to perform compute-intensive tasks, ComputerWeekly.com reports.
- Dubbed Wuying, the palm-sized machine weighed only 60g and depended on Alibaba's Elastic Desktop Service (EDS) to do the heavy lifting.
- The launch marked the debut of the device and EDS outside of China.
- Also Read: Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%
- The cloud computer can enable remote workers to access corporate networks while minimizing the risk of losing sensitive information via a secured network.
- Alibaba Cloud will handle connectivity and storage, targeting organizations performing medical research, financial modeling, and oil and gas simulations.
- Derek Wang, Alibaba Cloud GM, Singapore, said customers using Wuying had reduced their IT hardware spending by almost 50%, along with a significant boost in their productivity levels.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 4.13% at $74.55 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.