 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Marks Cloud Computer Debut Outside China In Singapore; Claims It Will Cut IT Spend By ~50%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Marks Cloud Computer Debut Outside China In Singapore; Claims It Will Cut IT Spend By ~50%
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud launched its cloud computer in Singapore, eliminating the need for powerful desktop hardware to perform compute-intensive tasks, ComputerWeekly.com reports.
  • Dubbed Wuying, the palm-sized machine weighed only 60g and depended on Alibaba's Elastic Desktop Service (EDS) to do the heavy lifting. 
  • The launch marked the debut of the device and EDS outside of China.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%
  • The cloud computer can enable remote workers to access corporate networks while minimizing the risk of losing sensitive information via a secured network.
  • Alibaba Cloud will handle connectivity and storage, targeting organizations performing medical research, financial modeling, and oil and gas simulations.
  • Derek Wang, Alibaba Cloud GM, Singapore, said customers using Wuying had reduced their IT hardware spending by almost 50%, along with a significant boost in their productivity levels.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 4.13% at $74.55 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Divests Entire Stake In 36KR Holdings
Why Alibaba And Nio Are Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors Today
Alibaba Not The Only One Betting Big On Potential $50B Chinese Metaverse Market: Here Are Other Likely First Movers
Alibaba And Tesla Rival Nio Slide For Third Day Straight In Hong Kong — What's Behind The Tech Rout?
'That's A Buy Signal': Why Kevin O'Leary Just Bought Alibaba, Tencent And Meituan Stock
JPMorgan Downgrades Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Following Selloff; Calls It "Uninvestable" For Next 6-12 Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com