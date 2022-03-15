 Skip to main content

Sonic Automotive Opens New EchoPark Delivery Center In Tennessee
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 8:23am   Comments
  • Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) has opened its new EchoPark delivery center in the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee, comprising Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, and surrounding communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
  • The Johnson City Delivery Center is EchoPark's fourth location in Tennessee, following the recent opening of its Chattanooga Delivery Center in the state.
  • The new delivery center marks EchoPark's 36th location to date.
  • Price Action: SAH shares closed lower by 4.02% at $45.39 on Monday.

