Sonic Automotive Opens New EchoPark Delivery Center In Tennessee
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) has opened its new EchoPark delivery center in the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee, comprising Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, and surrounding communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
- The Johnson City Delivery Center is EchoPark's fourth location in Tennessee, following the recent opening of its Chattanooga Delivery Center in the state.
- The new delivery center marks EchoPark's 36th location to date.
- Price Action: SAH shares closed lower by 4.02% at $45.39 on Monday.
