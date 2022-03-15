Laureate Education Boosts Buyback Plan To $650M
- Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) board of directors approved an increase in the existing share repurchase program from $600 million to $650 million.
- The company has repurchased about $530 million of shares under the authorization to date.
- Laureate expects to finance the additional $50 million of repurchases with cash-on-hand or from its revolving credit facility.
- The company expects to complete the repurchase program by the end of 2022.
- Laureate Education held $345.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: LAUR shares closed lower by 1.40% at $11.98 on Monday.
