Lottery.com Adds William Thompson To Board; Names New Executive Positions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
Lottery.com Adds William Thompson To Board; Names New Executive Positions
  • Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRYhas appointed Ryan Dickinson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and President.
  • Ryan has served as Lottery.com's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2018 and as acting CFO since 2021.
  • He will oversee finance, technology, product, and development in his new role.
  • The company also appointed Katie Lever as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer, and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Lottery.com also announced that William Thompson Jr. joined its expanded Board of Directors. Thompson will become Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Steven M. Cohen, who will continue to serve as an Audit Committee member.
  • Price Action: LTRY shares are trading lower by 4.67% at $3.06 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management General

