Kaspien Names Brock Kowalchuk As Interim CEO; Kunal Chopra Is No Longer With Company
- Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPN) has promoted senior finance executive Brock Kowalchuk as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective March 11, 2022.
- Kaspien also disclosed that Kunal Chopra is no longer employed by the company, effective March 11, 2022. The company did not reveal any reason for Chopra's departure.
- Kowalchuk joined Kaspien in September of 2018 as the Senior Vice President of Finance before being promoted a year later as CFO of Kaspien Inc.
- Before Kaspien, Kowalchuk spent seven years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) in varying roles.
- The company intends to search for potential internal and external candidates for the CEO role.
- Price Action: KSPN shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $7.20 on the last check Monday.
