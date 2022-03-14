 Skip to main content

Kaspien Names Brock Kowalchuk As Interim CEO; Kunal Chopra Is No Longer With Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPN) has promoted senior finance executive Brock Kowalchuk as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective March 11, 2022.
  • Kaspien also disclosed that Kunal Chopra is no longer employed by the company, effective March 11, 2022. The company did not reveal any reason for Chopra's departure.
  • Kowalchuk joined Kaspien in September of 2018 as the Senior Vice President of Finance before being promoted a year later as CFO of Kaspien Inc.
  • Before Kaspien, Kowalchuk spent seven years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) in varying roles.
  • The company intends to search for potential internal and external candidates for the CEO role.
  • Price Action: KSPN shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $7.20 on the last check Monday.

