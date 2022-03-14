 Skip to main content

AAR Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Collins Aerospace
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:24am   Comments
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace's Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).
  • AAR will provide airlines, other aircraft operators, and MROs globally with de-icers and supporting products.
  • Product offerings include patented technology and are predominantly used on general aviation aircraft, regional turbo-prop aircraft, and most multi-engine piston business aircraft.
  • Price Action: AIR shares are trading lower by 1.52% at $44.64 on the last check Monday.

