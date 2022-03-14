AAR Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Collins Aerospace
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace's Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).
- AAR will provide airlines, other aircraft operators, and MROs globally with de-icers and supporting products.
- Product offerings include patented technology and are predominantly used on general aviation aircraft, regional turbo-prop aircraft, and most multi-engine piston business aircraft.
- Price Action: AIR shares are trading lower by 1.52% at $44.64 on the last check Monday.
