Li Auto Secures Inclusion In Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 6:17am   Comments
  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) shares, listed and traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX), have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, effective on March 14, 2022.
  • The inclusion in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program will allow the company to access a broader investor base.
  • The company was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and its sub-indexes on August 26, 2021, and was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng TECH Index on March 7, 2022.
  • Li Auto develops and manufactures electric vehicles.
  • Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 4.65% at $21.14 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas General

