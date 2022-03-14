Li Auto Secures Inclusion In Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) shares, listed and traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX), have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, effective on March 14, 2022.
- The inclusion in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program will allow the company to access a broader investor base.
- The company was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and its sub-indexes on August 26, 2021, and was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng TECH Index on March 7, 2022.
- Li Auto develops and manufactures electric vehicles.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 4.65% at $21.14 in premarket on the last check Monday.
