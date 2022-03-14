 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Co-Founder's New Car Is An EV — And It Is Made By This Tesla Rival
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 14, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Share:
Apple Co-Founder's New Car Is An EV — And It Is Made By This Tesla Rival

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak on Friday said that Lucid Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: LCIDLucid Air was his “new EV.”   

What Happened: The 71-year old entrepreneur shared Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson’s online talk series on Twitter, along with his comment, but did not provide more details.

An email sent to Wozniak seeking details did not elicit a response.

Wozniak, who now runs a private space debris management startup, did not provide any further details.

An email sent to Wozniak seeking details did not elicit a response.

See Also: Lucid CEO Recalls His Time At Tesla: Why Model S Was Nearly Named 300 Megajoule

Why It Matters: Rawlinson, a former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief engineer, last week launched his YouTube series Tech Talk, which sees him transform into an expert on battery and other aspects of EVs.

Lucid’s flagship electric sedan, the Air Dream, is priced at $169,000 and has a range of up to 520 miles. The Lucid Air sedan, a more affordable, entry-level variant, starts at $77,400.

The recently listed company significantly lowered 2021 production targets earlier this month, citing extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges. 

Details on Apple’s car project — known as Project Titan and known to have started in 2014 — are hush-hush, and the maker of iPhone and iPad has not made any official comment on it yet.

Price Action: Lucid stock closed 5.3% lower at $22.9 a share on Friday and is down 44% year-to-date.

Photo by Ganbaruby on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher; Crude Oil Down 4%
What Would Apple's iPhone 14 Lineup Look Like? Analyst Shares Expectations
iPhone Production Suspended In Shenzhen Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 14, 2022
Norway's Central Bank Reduced Exposure To Apple While Buying Up Nvidia
Here's How Much You Could Buy With These CEOs' And Other C-Level Executives' Yearly Compensation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Lucid Air Steve WozniakNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com