Apple Co-Founder's New Car Is An EV — And It Is Made By This Tesla Rival

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak on Friday said that Lucid Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: LCID) Lucid Air was his “new EV.”

What Happened: The 71-year old entrepreneur shared Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson’s online talk series on Twitter, along with his comment, but did not provide more details.

An email sent to Wozniak seeking details did not elicit a response.

Our new EV is a Lucid Air.https://t.co/CwBK4DpNmp — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 10, 2022

Wozniak, who now runs a private space debris management startup, did not provide any further details.

Why It Matters: Rawlinson, a former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief engineer, last week launched his YouTube series Tech Talk, which sees him transform into an expert on battery and other aspects of EVs.

Lucid’s flagship electric sedan, the Air Dream, is priced at $169,000 and has a range of up to 520 miles. The Lucid Air sedan, a more affordable, entry-level variant, starts at $77,400.

The recently listed company significantly lowered 2021 production targets earlier this month, citing extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.

Details on Apple’s car project — known as Project Titan and known to have started in 2014 — are hush-hush, and the maker of iPhone and iPad has not made any official comment on it yet.

Price Action: Lucid stock closed 5.3% lower at $22.9 a share on Friday and is down 44% year-to-date.

