Elon Musk Reiterates Warning About 'Population Collapse:' There Aren't Enough People For Earth, Let Alone Mars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has again warned that the world should be worried about a “population collapse.”

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk dwelt on the rapidly declining birth rates around the world and its impending threat to human civilization.

“If there aren’t enough people for Earth, then there definitely won’t be enough for Mars,” Musk noted, with a “frowning face” emoji.

The tech billionaire also termed the projections about overpopulation by the United Nations as “utter nonsense,” and attached the links for some articles that talked about the projected fall in the global fertility rate.

Responding to a tweet that noted Musk was “fighting the trend hard,” the father of six jokingly said he was trying to set “a good example.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come amid reports of a growing number of people around the world deciding not to have children due to concerns such as climate change, inequality and financial worries.

Musk has said earlier too that the shrinking population is a threat to human civilization.

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and founded his space company SpaceX with the mission to make humanity multiplanetary. He recently said SpaceX will land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Oberhaus via Flickr