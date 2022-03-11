 Skip to main content

Herbalife Nutrition Halts Operations In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) said it will suspend operations in all 62 sales centers in Russia and will not ship products to the country. 
  • Further, the company plans to donate any profit from Russia to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.
  • Herbalife had about 44,000 active distributors in the country as of February.
  • The company does not have any manufacturing operations in Russia, and all the products sold are imported.
  • Price Action: HLF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $33.75 on the last check Friday.

