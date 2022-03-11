Herbalife Nutrition Halts Operations In Russia
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) said it will suspend operations in all 62 sales centers in Russia and will not ship products to the country.
- Further, the company plans to donate any profit from Russia to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.
- Herbalife had about 44,000 active distributors in the country as of February.
- The company does not have any manufacturing operations in Russia, and all the products sold are imported.
- Price Action: HLF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $33.75 on the last check Friday.
