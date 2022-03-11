Budweiser Parent Mulls Brewing Pause In Russia
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) has asked its partner in Russia, Anadolu Efes, to suspend its license to brew Budweiser in Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The company also plans to forfeit its profits from the joint venture in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The report cited a spokeswoman for AB InBev that the company hadn’t halted any of its operations in Russia but continues to monitor the situation.
- Price Action: BUD shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $56.57 on the last check Friday.
