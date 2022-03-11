Analysts Slash Their PTs On Oracle As They Did Not Buy Its Growth Story
- Analysts slashed their price targets on Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) post Q3 results.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded to Underweight from Neutral with a PT of $70 (8.7% downside), down from $100.
- Bracelin found it challenging to reach double-digit organic growth next year, sustaining a cloud shift considering more than 70% of revenue came from the traditional Oracle product categories.
- BofA analyst Brad Sills lowered the PT to $90 from $105 (17.4% upside) and kept a Neutral.
- Sills also did not buy the company's cloud outlook and margin expansion story.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin lowered the PT to $83 from $105 (8.3% upside) peer multiple contractions and kept a Peer Perform.
- Zukin noted "strong" fiscal Q3 results with accelerating constant-currency revenue coupled with double-digit sales growth and expanding margins for fiscal 2023.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 1.95% at $78.12 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ORCL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
