Analysts Slash Their PTs On Oracle As They Did Not Buy Its Growth Story
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:42am   Comments
  • Analysts slashed their price targets on Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCLpost Q3 results.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded to Underweight from Neutral with a PT of $70 (8.7% downside), down from $100. 
  • Bracelin found it challenging to reach double-digit organic growth next year, sustaining a cloud shift considering more than 70% of revenue came from the traditional Oracle product categories.
  • BofA analyst Brad Sills lowered the PT to $90 from $105 (17.4% upside) and kept a Neutral. 
  • Sills also did not buy the company's cloud outlook and margin expansion story.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin lowered the PT to $83 from $105 (8.3% upside) peer multiple contractions and kept a Peer Perform. 
  • Zukin noted "strong" fiscal Q3 results with accelerating constant-currency revenue coupled with double-digit sales growth and expanding margins for fiscal 2023.
  • Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 1.95% at $78.12 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Mar 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

