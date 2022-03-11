Drive Shack Plans To Bring Puttery To Kansas City
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) plans to bring Puttery, its competitive socializing experience, to Kansas City, Missouri.
- The venue will be located in Country Club Plaza, Kansas City's retail destination featuring 15 blocks of Spanish-inspired architecture.
- The 23,600-square-foot space will feature nine-hole courses as well as bars and lounge areas for guests.
- "Kansas City's consistent stream of tourism and avid sports fans coupled with its rapidly growing roster of corporate headquarters makes it the ideal spot for our 10th Puttery venue," said CEO Hana Khouri.
- Price Action: DS shares are trading higher by 7.14% at $1.50 in premarket on the last check Friday.
