McCormick Suspends Operations In Russia
- McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) has suspended its operations in Russia. The decision follows the company's action at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia.
- McCormick is also supporting the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) and the World Central Kitchen to aid humanitarian efforts.
- Many multinationals have halted their operations and investments in Russia after facing pressure from consumers to take a stand against the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- Price Action: MKC shares closed lower by 0.38% at $97.94 on Thursday.
