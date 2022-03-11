 Skip to main content

McCormick Suspends Operations In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 8:22am   Comments
  • McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKChas suspended its operations in Russia. The decision follows the company's action at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia.
  • McCormick is also supporting the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) and the World Central Kitchen to aid humanitarian efforts.
  • Many multinationals have halted their operations and investments in Russia after facing pressure from consumers to take a stand against the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Price Action: MKC shares closed lower by 0.38% at $97.94 on Thursday.

